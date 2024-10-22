Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Tulsi Gabbard says she’s joining GOP at campaign stop with Trump

By Avi Bajpai / McClatchy Washington Bureau

Today Last updated 5:08 p.m.

Election: NationalPolitics

JONATHAN DRAKE / REUTERS Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks at a campaign rally of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, after announcing that she is joining the Republican party, in Greensboro Coliseum, in Greensboro, North Carolina, today.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JONATHAN DRAKE / REUTERS

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks at a campaign rally of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, after announcing that she is joining the Republican party, in Greensboro Coliseum, in Greensboro, North Carolina, today.

CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii attends a campaign rally of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump in Greensboro, North Carolina, today.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii attends a campaign rally of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump in Greensboro, North Carolina, today.

JONATHAN DRAKE / REUTERS Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks at a campaign rally of Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, after announcing that she is joining the Republican party, in Greensboro Coliseum, in Greensboro, North Carolina, today.
CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii attends a campaign rally of Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump in Greensboro, North Carolina, today.
Stay updated on Hawaii and national elections coverage
2024 Hawaii & National Election Coverage

GREENSBORO, N.C. >> Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who now supports Donald Trump, joined him on stage in Greensboro on Tuesday night to announce that she’s joining the Republican Party.

After walking out to loud cheers from supporters of the former president, Gabbard said she was joining “the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country, and is the party of of common sense, and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace.”

Trump introduced her at the end of his almost two-hour remarks, calling her “a woman that everybody loves” who has “so much common sense.” As Gabbard made her way to the podium and the crowd cheered, Trump embraced her and said, “Boy, are you popular!”

Gabbard said the Democratic Party, which she belonged to for more than 20 years, is now “completely unrecognizable.”

She sharply criticized Vice President Kamala Harris as being an ineffective leader, and slammed her for touting the endorsement of former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, and appearing with her on the campaign trail.

“She is anti-freedom, she is pro-censorship, she is pro-open borders, and she is pro-war,” Gabbard said of Harris. “Without even pretending to care about peace, as President Trump talked about, she has shamelessly embraced the endorsement and support of warmongers like Dick Cheney, and Liz Cheney.”

Gabbard announced just over two years ago, on Oct. 11, 2022, that she was leaving the Democratic Party and would register as an independent, ABC News reported.

She ran for president as a Democrat in 2020 and ended her campaign in a crowded field of candidates and endorsed Joe Biden for president

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide