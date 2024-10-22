Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Here’s hoping Hensel will guide UH with aloha

Today

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The University of Hawaii Board of Regents appointed Wendy Hensel as the next president of the University of Hawaii’s system on Thursday.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents appointed Wendy Hensel as the next president of the University of Hawaii’s system on Thursday.