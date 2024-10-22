Letter: Here’s hoping Hensel will guide UH with aloha

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents appointed Wendy Hensel as the next president of the University of Hawaii’s system on Thursday.

Congratulations to Wendy Hensel on becoming our new University of Hawaii president. I was a student at UH during territory days and I have personally seen over the years how important this job is in Hawaii. Hensel’s previous experience is very impressive and her background in law can serve her well.

Hawaii has a very important law entitled, “Hawaii Law of the Aloha Spirit,” which urges state leaders to “contemplate and reside with the life force and give consideration to the ‘Aloha Spirit.’”

I have found in my 87 years in Hawaii that those who obey this law succeed, and those who fail to obey are recognized as unwelcome. Although this is our state law, the true aloha spirit comes from your heart, and I look forward to Hensel’s management and guidance of our cherished university with aloha.

Bob Hampton

Hawaii Kai

