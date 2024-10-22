Letter: Let’s get past Trump’s disgust for immigrants

This is in response to the letter “Hirono must put politics aside when Trump Wins” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12). I must say the writer has it all wrong. The only person in politics we have heard over and over and over again is Donald Trump with his hate and disgust for minorities and immigrants. We need more people like Mazie Hirono to stand up to the dirty politics that he plays. We need her to call him out on all the fake news he makes up in his mind.

Trump will not win this election. Perhaps when that does happen we can have a better working government, one that will work for the people who need that support instead of a selfish man.

Doryn Matsuda

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter