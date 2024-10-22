Kokua Line: Must I renew own car registration?

Question: If a person is temporarily incapacitated (from illness, not a car accident), can a friend renew their car registration for them? Otherwise it will be late.

Answer: Yes, with some exceptions. Here’s what the city says on its website: “Anyone may renew a vehicle registration on behalf of an owner. The individual must provide the current valid registration certificate or the registration renewal notice at the time of renewal.”

However, regarding Oahu residents in the military, the website says that “vehicles with a motor vehicle registration weight-tax waiver for military service members may only be renewed by the military member in person, or by an individual authorized to do so with a Power of Attorney issued through the commanding officer or JAG, as well as the required exemption documents. For more information on the military service member registration vehicle weight-tax waiver,” go to 808ne.ws/4eXQCHGgo.

For instructions on general motor vehicle registration and renewal (not military members), go to honolulu.gov/csd and follow the links to “Vehicle Registration, Title and Serv­ices.” Renewals can be handled at satellite city halls, online, at DMV Now kiosks or by mail, the website says.

Q: In January I will become 94, and at the same time my Hawaii driver’s license will also expire. For sensible reasons I have no intention to renew my license. However, one of my medications is a controlled drug that requires state approval for renewal. Can I apply for a state ID now? What is the recommended course I should take?

A: Yes, you can switch your REAL-ID compliant (“gold star”) driver’s license for a state ID now, but you must surrender your driver’s license to do so, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. Here are CSD’s directions, posted at www8.honolulu.gov/csd/real-id:

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“To switch your REAL ID status from a Hawaii driver’s license to a state ID, make an appointment to visit one of Oahu’s five driver licensing centers and bring the following documents for this initial state ID application:

>> One proof of legal presence.

>> Two proofs of physical Hawaii address.

>> Any connecting documents to prove name change.”

Here are links to help you follow the instructions:

>> To make an appointment, go to alohaq.honolulu.gov.

>> To download the state ID application, go to 808ne.ws/3Yj2Xir.

>> To verify you have acceptable documents, use the interactive guide at www2.honolulu.gov/documentguide or review the document list at 808ne.ws/dmvlist.

A state ID is good for eight years, while at your age a driver’s license is good for two years; the renewal period for a Hawaii driver’s license drops to two years at age 80.

Q: I was surprised to see six choices for president on my ballot. I don’t recognize all the parties, much less the candidates.

A: Hawaii’s general election ballot lists the presidential candidates in alphabetical order by last name, preceded by the initials of their political party in parentheses. The parties are Socialism and Liberation (SL), Democratic (D), Libertarian (L), Solidarity (S), Green (G) and Republican (R), according to the state Office of Elections.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the kind gentleman who walked me through the use of the machine at the Aina Haina Post Office. I had rushed to the post office but got there right after it closed. He was using the self-service machine and assured me that it was not difficult. I appreciate him taking a few extra minutes to wait while I completed the task. I was glad to get that package dropped off. Mahalo! — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.