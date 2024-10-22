Officer shoots machete-wielding man during alleged assault
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Yellow tape was scattered Monday on a grassy area in Waipahu where a shooting by police took place Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan gave an update Monday about the shooting of an 18-year-old man by an HPD officer during a domestic dispute with another man at a Waipahu home Sunday night. Both men were taken in serious condition to a hospital.