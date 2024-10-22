On the Move: Taylor Remigio and Jolene Walker-Akau

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Taylor Remigio as account manager I for its Commercial Lines Operations unit and Jolene Walker-Akau as account manager II for its Personal Lines unit. Remigio will assist other account managers in placement, maintenance, expansion and service of accounts. Walker-Akau joins the agency with 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry and is certified as a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter.

