On the Move: Taylor Remigio and Jolene Walker-Akau

Jolene Walker-Akau
Taylor Remigio
Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Taylor Remigio as account manager I for its Commercial Lines Operations unit and Jolene Walker-Akau as
account manager II for its Personal Lines unit. Remigio will
assist other account managers in placement, maintenance, expansion and service of accounts. Walker-Akau joins the agency with 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry and is certified as a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter.
