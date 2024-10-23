Honolulu Star-Advertiser

2 injured, 1 seriously, in Kalihi shooting

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:31 a.m.

Two young men were injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in the Kalihi area and police opened an attempted murder investigation.

The incident occurred near Rose and Linapuni streets at around 10:30 p.m. when shots were fired at a group, striking a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, treating the 17-year-old, who was in serious condition, and the 19-year-old, who was in stable condition. Both were transported to a nearby trauma hospital.

The suspect fled before police arrived, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

