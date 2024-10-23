Hawaii reports 13th travel-related case of dengue this year

The Hawaii Department of Health today confirmed another travel-related dengue case on Oahu, bringing the total number in the state to 13 so far this year.

The latest case comes two months after the last travel-related case was reported Aug. 23, also on Oahu. In August, there were two travel-related cases reported on Oahu and one in Hana, Maui.

Department officials said in a news release today that teams have been deployed to the affected area, which it did not disclose, to conduct inspections and mosquito control. The public, meanwhile, is urged to take additional precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Of the 13 travel-related dengue cases reported this year, nine have been on Oahu, three on Maui and one on Kauai.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person, according to DOH. While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established here.

Symptoms include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Although life-threatening illnesses can occur, most people recover after about a week.

Multiple regions around the world are experiencing higher-than-normal dengue activity, according to DOH. Of the dengue cases reported in Hawaii this year, many had traveled to Central or South America and Asia.

In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert warning of an increased risk of dengue in the U.S. this year due to a sharp increase globally.

According to CDC, over 11 million cases have been reported in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean so far this year. Local transmission of dengue has also been reported this year in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Florida, and California.

Residents returning from areas with risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If symptoms develop within two weeks upon return, they should seek medical evaluation.

Residents are also encouraged to eliminate mosquito breeding sites — by emptying out any vessels of standing water — in and around their homes.