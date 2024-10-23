Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii youth engage in voting process

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 12:13 a.m.

Editors' PicksElection 2024Election: Hawaii

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM St. Andrew’s Priory teacher William Rauckhorston pumps his fist after dropping his ballot at Honolulu Hale.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

St. Andrew’s Priory teacher William Rauckhorston pumps his fist after dropping his ballot at Honolulu Hale.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Pono Suganuma, middle, of the Our Kaiaulu Votes group, leads students towards Honolulu Hale after waving signs along South King Street on Tuesday.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Pono Suganuma, middle, of the Our Kaiaulu Votes group, leads students towards Honolulu Hale after waving signs along South King Street on Tuesday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Students and faculty from St. Andrew’s Priory waved signs Tuesday as part of the Our Kaiaulu Votes rally along King Street. With just 14 days until Election Day, students from Kamehameha-Kapalama as well as St. Andrew’s Priory showed their support for voting by sign-waving and rallying near the ballot boxes at Honolulu Hale and cheering on voters as they dropped off ballots.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Students and faculty from St. Andrew’s Priory waved signs Tuesday as part of the Our Kaiaulu Votes rally along King Street. With just 14 days until Election Day, students from Kamehameha-Kapalama as well as St. Andrew’s Priory showed their support for voting by sign-waving and rallying near the ballot boxes at Honolulu Hale and cheering on voters as they dropped off ballots.

Kamehameha-Kapalama senior Kainoa Kaneshiro prepared to drop his ballot into the box at Honolulu Hale.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

Kamehameha-Kapalama senior Kainoa Kaneshiro prepared to drop his ballot into the box at Honolulu Hale.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM St. Andrew’s Priory teacher William Rauckhorston pumps his fist after dropping his ballot at Honolulu Hale.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Pono Suganuma, middle, of the Our Kaiaulu Votes group, leads students towards Honolulu Hale after waving signs along South King Street on Tuesday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Students and faculty from St. Andrew’s Priory waved signs Tuesday as part of the Our Kaiaulu Votes rally along King Street. With just 14 days until Election Day, students from Kamehameha-Kapalama as well as St. Andrew’s Priory showed their support for voting by sign-waving and rallying near the ballot boxes at Honolulu Hale and cheering on voters as they dropped off ballots.
Kamehameha-Kapalama senior Kainoa Kaneshiro prepared to drop his ballot into the box at Honolulu Hale.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY