Hawaii youth engage in voting process
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
St. Andrew’s Priory teacher William Rauckhorston pumps his fist after dropping his ballot at Honolulu Hale.
Pono Suganuma, middle, of the Our Kaiaulu Votes group, leads students towards Honolulu Hale after waving signs along South King Street on Tuesday.
Students and faculty from St. Andrew’s Priory waved signs Tuesday as part of the Our Kaiaulu Votes rally along King Street. With just 14 days until Election Day, students from Kamehameha-Kapalama as well as St. Andrew’s Priory showed their support for voting by sign-waving and rallying near the ballot boxes at Honolulu Hale and cheering on voters as they dropped off ballots.
Kamehameha-Kapalama senior Kainoa Kaneshiro prepared to drop his ballot into the box at Honolulu Hale.