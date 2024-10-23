Kokua Line: How many properties affected in new flood-risk map?

Question: Regarding the new Oahu flood map, how many properties does this affect?

Answer: “On the preliminary flood maps, the number of properties reclassified from Zone D to Zone X is approximately 55,000. Of this number approximately 52,000 are residential, and 500 are commercial. The number of properties being classified into high-risk flood areas for the first time (Zones A and AE) is roughly 4,000,” Mario Siu-Li of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting Subdivision Branch said Tuesday in an email.

Zone D has an undetermined flood risk, generally because the area has not been analyzed. Zone X has a low flood risk. Zones A and AE have a higher flood risk, as Siu-Li said; it is properties newly mapped into these Special Flood Hazard Areas that are getting the most attention as officials highlight proposed updates to Oahu’s Flood Insurance Rate Map, which includes risk analysis along some Oahu streams for the first time. A link to Oahu’s preliminary FIRM and information about upcoming public forums are available at resilientoahu.org/getfloodready. The map is expected to be finalized in 2026.

As we said in Sunday’s column, property in an SFHA must have flood insurance if the property has a federally backed loan or mortgage, and new construction and some renovations in SFHAs must comply with Revised Ordinances of Honolulu Chapter 21A: Flood Hazard Areas.

When it comes to property zoned from D to X, however, property owners should not necessarily expect lower flood insurance premiums, as we had indicated and which generally was the case when we covered this topic in 2019. Now multiple factors are considered, and results vary.

“In 2021, the National Flood Insurance Program transitioned to an updated rating methodology that utilizes advanced technology and catastrophe models to better predict flood risk based on an individual building elements. As a result, we no longer use flood zones as one of the underwriting elements. However, the NFIP does offer a discounted policy specifically designed for property owners whose buildings are being newly mapped from a flood zone B, C, X, D, A99 or AR zone into a Special Flood Hazard Area. To be eligible for the one-time discount, property owners need to ensure their NFIP policy is effective within 12 months of the new map effective date. At renewal, Newly Mapped policies increase 15% per year until they reach their full actuarial rate,” NFIP specialist Edie Lohmann said in an email, referring readers to floodsmart.gov for more information.

In 2019, Zone X NFIP premiums generally cost less than Zone D, with some exceptions, she said. “Now, under the new NFIP rating methodology, we use many more underwriting factors than our old system, employing the best in technology and actuarial science” to more accurately determine the flood risk for a specific building, she said. “This means that premiums under the new system use multiple other factors to determine risk, rather than just the flood zone and age of the building. For example, distance to flooding source, elevation above flooding source, local relative elevation (measuring how precipitation may impact flood risk), type and size of flood risk (stream, river, coast etc.) and numerous other factors specific to the individual building. In many cases, this generates a more favorable premium for the insured than under our legacy rating system because there are so many more building-specific criteria being factored into the calculation.”

In addition, Lohmann said that “those being newly mapped from a flood zone D into a Special Flood Hazard Area, are still eligible for the Newly Mapped Program discount.”

Q: Does OHA have term limits?

A: No. “Trustees are elected to four-year terms, and there is no limit on the number of terms a trustee may serve,” according to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ website. OHA’s nine-member board of trustees is responsible for setting OHA policy and managing the agency’s trust, it says.

Mahalo

After finishing a wonderful lunch at Cafe Kalawe in Kaneohe, it was even more wonderful when we were told someone had paid for us. It stunned our friends, who had never had this happen. I told them there are angels among us, just pay it forward. Have a blessed day! — Four kupuna

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.