DIVISION I FOOTBALL

>> Will Alovao (Kapolei), Utah Tech: Had a career-high six tackles, half of them in the fourth quarter, in a 13-7 loss to Austin Peay. He has 17 tackles in six games this season; he had five tackles in five games his first two years in the program.

>> Lawaia Brown (Saint Louis), Central Michigan: Assisted on six tackles, one of them for a loss, in a 38-34 loss to Eastern Michigan. All of his tackles came on running plays, including a 2-yard loss on the goal line inside the two-minute warning before the Eagles scored the winning touchdown. He has 26 tackles this season after having 28 in his first two years in the program.

>> Dean Connors (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Ran the ball 11 times for 76 yards and caught seven passes for 34 yards in a 24-10 loss to Tulane. He has 1,371 rushing yards in his career and 91 receptions, good for third on the school’s career list for running backs. Matt Sykes (Punahou) had a team-high seven catches for 74 yards and Tim Horn (Punahou) kicked his first field goal of the season to go with three extra points.

>> Dillon Gabriel (Mililani), Oregon: Threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Purdue, completing 21 of his 25 passes with an interception. He made his 56th career start and is five away from Bo Nix’s FBS record. He is No. 2 in NCAA history in total touchdowns with 171 and total yards with 18,097. Teitum Tuioti of Laie led the team with six tackles and a sack and Iapani Laloulu (Farrington) anchored the offensive line.

>> Alaka’i Gilman (Punahou), Utah: Led the way with eight tackles, one of them for a loss, in a 13-7 defeat to Texas Christian, the second time in three weeks he has led the team. Each of his four tackles for loss have come in the past month.

>> Blaine Hipa (Campbell), Princeton: Hit Luke Colella from 16 yards out with 1:53 left in the game to seal a 29-17 win over Brown despite being sacked five times and throwing two interceptions. He threw for 200 yards and also ran in a score to go with his 21 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

>> GianCarlo Rufo (Punahou), Georgetown: Led the Hoyas with 13 tackles, 10 of them solo stops and 11 of them in the second half, in a 38-28 loss to Colgate. His previous high for solo tackles was six and total tackles was nine, both coming last year.

DIVISION II FOOTBALL

>> Waika Crawford (Kahuku), New Mexico Highlands: Came off the bench and rallied his team in a 21-10 loss to Colorado Mesa. He served as holder on kicks in the first half but was put in at quarterback in the beginning of the fourth quarter and completed four of his six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. The rally came up short when the Cowboys’ on-side kick failed.

>> Taison Fa’asuamanu (Waianae), West Liberty: Registered seven tackles, two solo, in a 21-9 win over West Virginia Wesleyan. He forced the first fumble of his career on the first drive of the game and also recovered a blocked field goal to end the final drive. The junior has 39 tackles this season. He had 34 all of last year.

DIVISION III FOOTBALL

>> Brody Bantolina (‘Iolani), Pacific: Rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in a 57-31 loss to Lewis & Clark, running his career total to 2,364 yards and 24 touchdowns in 24 games. Josiah Chaffin (Farrington) led the receivers with 109 yards on five catches with a touchdown and Riley Camarillo (Kapolei) added a team-high six catches for 96 yards. Rylan Ma’ae (Kapolei) paced the defense with 12 tackles.

>> Darius Chaffin (Farrington), Pacific Lutheran: Threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and a score in a 50-0 whipping of Willamette. Raysen Motoyama (Mililani) rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns, Kalen Davis-White (Hilo) led the defense with eight tackles, and Colby Rhinelander (Saint Louis) had an interception that he returned 56 yards.

>> Colby Kalaukoa (Kamehameha), Linfield: Led the way with eight tackles, five of them solo, in a 47-7 win over George Fox. Blaze Holani (Saint Louis) added five tackles.

>> Oa Kamakawiwoole (Saint Louis), Lewis & Clark: Threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns in a 57-31 win over Pacific, his second 400-yard game in three weeks.

>> Chavis Lee (Kamehameha), George Fox: Scored the only touchdown in a 47-7 loss to Linfield, a 47-yard catch in the second quarter. He had three catches for a career-high 54 yards. Dylan Palama (Kamehameha) had eight assisted tackles, he had 12 tackles in five games before the contest. The program has eight players from Kamehameha Schools on its roster, seven from Kapalama.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Jolei Akima (Kamehameha), San Francisco: Was all over the floor with 34 digs in a 3-2 loss to Pacific, her ninth straight match in double figures. It was the first time in her five years (two at Cal Poly, two at Boise State and one with the Dons) that she has had 30 or more digs.

>> Jannie Blake (Kahuku), Eastern Washington: Dished out 17 assists and had 13 digs for her sixth double-double of the season in a 3-1 win over Weber State. The Eagles have won five straight with Blake running the offense and she has had double-digit assists in 14 straight matches. She had five aces in her two matches this week, running her season total to 10.

>> Kaia Dunford (Punahou), Missouri-Kansas City: Continued her steady season with 11 kills and 11 digs in a 3-1 loss to South Dakota and followed it up with 10 kills in a 3-1 loss to Denver two nights later. She has been in double figures in kills in nine straight matches, but the ’Roos have lost eight of them.

>> Grace Fiaseu (Punahou), Air Force: Had a season high 12 kills in a 3-1 loss to San Jose State and chipped in four blocks two nights after seven blocks in a sweep at the hands of Fresno State. She has hit over .300 in three of her last four matches, but the Falcons have lost six matches in a row.

>> Malu Garcia (Moanalua), Iowa: Had 13 kills in a 3-1 loss to Northwestern and then earned her first double-double of the season with 12 kills and 10 digs in a 3-1 loss to Oregon. The freshman has played in all 20 matches this season and is averaging 2.8 kills per set.

>> Leilani-Kai Giusta (Moanalua), Quinnipiac: Put down 11 kills in a 3-1 win over Marist, running her streak of matches in double figures to 10. It ended the next night, however, as she hit .040 and had eight kills in a sweep of Siena.

>> Nene Hawkins (Le Jardin), Cal State Bakersfield: Had a double-double with 20 assists and 10 digs in a 4-1 loss to UC Davis. It was her fifth double-double of the season, but she played only one set of a 3-1 loss to UC Riverside two nights later.

>> Isabelle Iosua (Punahou), East Tennessee State: Went off in her first start of the season for 11 kills with just two errors in a sweep of Western Carolina, her previous high for kills in a match was three a month ago.

>> Paisley Ka’ahanui (Punahou), Niagara: Had her second double-double of the season with a career-high 23 assists and 12 digs in a 3-1 loss to Iona a night after she had 17 assists and nine digs in a sweep of Manhattan.

>> Devin Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Texas: Put down 13 kills in a sweep of Arkansas and 10 to go with seven blocks in a 3-1 win over Georgia for the Longhorns’ ninth straight victory, a streak that started when she got more than 1o swings for the first time.

>> Emma Lilo (Kamehameha), Oregon State: Had 33 assists and eight digs in a 3-2 win over Gonzaga, she has had double figures in assists in each of her 17 matches this season, averaging 7.09 assists per set.

>> Naya Martinez (Maryknoll), Charleston Southern: The freshman had double-digit digs for the first time in her career with 10 in a 3-2 loss to South Carolina-Upstate and then did it again a night later with 10 in a 3-2 win over North Carolina-Asheville. She had three aces in the two matches, including on aloha ball in the victory. She hadn’t had an ace since her collegiate debut in August.

>> Aysia Miller (Mililani), Maryland-Baltimore County: Has established herself as her team’s top libero, digging up a career-high 32 shots in a 3-2 win over New Hampshire. She has had double figures in digs in four straight matches and is averaging a team-high 4.09 per set.

>> Senna Roberts-Navarro (‘Iolani), Seton Hall: Carried the load with career highs of 19 kills on 51 swings with 14 digs for her first double-double of the season in a 3-1 loss to Butler. She also had five blocks.

>> Maui Robins (Kamehameha), Portland: Had 1o kills and 13 digs in a 3-1 loss to San Diego for her fourth straight match in double figures in kills but buried only four of her 19 attempts in a sweep at the hands of Pepperdine two nights later.