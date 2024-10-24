Honolulu Star-Advertiser

High surf advisory in effect for all east shores

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for all east-facing shores in Hawaii, effective until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say a moderate to large, medium-period, north-northeast swell will produce advisory-level surf that is expected to peak early Friday, then decline over the weekend.

Breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet today are expected to grow to 8 to 12 feet on Friday.

The public should be aware of strong, breaking waves, and strong currents along these shores, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS in its advisory. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Surf along north-facing shores is expected to remain at 7 to 10 feet while west-facing shores are expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet, today and Friday.

Surf along south-facing shores, meanwhile, will remain small “as the tiny long-period swell” from the south-southwest holds tonight before declining Thursday, forecasters said. A slightly larger south swell is possible this weekend.

