Column: A cautionary stance on creating Ocean Safety Commission

As a dedicated Ocean Safety officer with decades of service, I feel compelled to express my concerns regarding the upcoming ballot question proposing the establishment of a commission to appoint a chief of ocean safety.

While the intention may be to enhance oversight and accountability, this move could inadvertently complicate and hinder effective leadership within our vital city Ocean Safety Department.

The proposal suggests forming a five- to seven-person commission responsible for appointing the chief. Along with numerous operational management decisions, this raises significant questions about the efficiency and necessity of adding another layer of bureaucracy, especially given the recent challenges faced by both the police and liquor commissions.

Our Ocean Safety Department, with fewer than 300 personnel, operates on a vastly different scale than larger departments with more than 1,000 staff members. The dynamics of a smaller team necessitate streamlined decision-making, which could be compromised by a commission structure.

Instead of creating another bureaucratic layer, we should empower our mayor and the chief of ocean safety to establish a clear Strategic Vision and Mission that aligns with the evolving ocean environment of our Island. This approach would delineate responsibilities and foster cohesive operational strategies. A well-defined strategic vision will not only enhance accountability, but will also enable the chief to implement effective policies swiftly, unimpeded by the complexities of a commission’s deliberations.

Choosing not to form a commission now does not preclude us from considering one in the future. However, establishing a commission at this time could lead us to a structure that is difficult to dismantle later, potentially locking us into a framework that may not serve our needs effectively.

We can look to the successful model of the working group the mayor formed to evaluate the Ocean Safety Department’s establishment. This collaborative approach allows for input from those with firsthand experience, ensuring our elected officials remain accountable and informed about the department’s direction.

A similar working group focused on ongoing ocean safety matters could enhance transparency and foster collaboration, ultimately benefiting our community’s safety.

As we face increasing demands for effective and timely responses to ocean safety challenges, we must prioritize a structure that promotes agility and accountability, rather than one that bogs down leadership in bureaucratic processes. Our primary goal must be the safety of our community and the efficient operation of our Ocean Safety Department.

I urge voters to consider the implications of this proposal carefully and advocate for a leadership model that best serves public safety. It’s essential to hold our elected officials accountable. Adding a commission could dilute responsibility for failures, particularly in a small department like Ocean Safety.

In summary, while the proposal to establish an Ocean Safety Commission is well-intentioned, it could inadvertently complicate the efficiency of our department. With fewer than 300 personnel, we need a structure that enables quick decision-making, not one that adds layers of bureaucracy.

Taking a moment to assess how our Ocean Safety Department can operate effectively without a commission might be a more prudent approach. Empowering our mayor and chief of Ocean Safety to create a clear strategic vision will foster accountability and allow for timely responses to emerging challenges.

Furthermore, establishing a working group of experienced staff can ensure that practical insights guide our efforts, promoting collaboration without the constraints of a formal commission.

I encourage voters to thoughtfully consider the long-term implications of this proposal, and advocate for a leadership model that enhances our operational effectiveness and community safety. Let’s prioritize solutions that support our Ocean Safety mission without unnecessary complications.

Franklin Baker is an Ocean Safety rescue craft officer; the opinions expressed here are his own.