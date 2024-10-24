A Savory Combo

A simple, meatless weeknight recipe, this tofu and kimchi braise has deep flavors but comes together in just 30 minutes. The two main ingredients are tofu and kimchi. Equally delicious warm or at room temperature, this tofu braise makes a fun addition to meal prep. Serve it with rice, to soak up the delicious kimchi sauce, or tuck the tofu and kimchi into a sandwich. Store-bought kimchi vary in flavor and salt level, and the more fermented kimchi will be softer, juicier and a bit more sour. The recipe can take all levels of fermentation, but adjust seasoning as you see fit, sweetening with sugar or salting with extra soy sauce.

Seared Tofu With Kimchi

Ingredients:

• 1 (14-ounce) block firm tofu, drained and cut crosswise into 8 equal slices

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 2 scallions, root ends trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces

• 2/3 cup store-bought or homemade napa cabbage kimchi, coarsely chopped, plus 2 tablespoons kimchi juice

• 2 tablespoons light soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• Cooked rice (optional), for serving

Directions:

Pat tofu pieces dry between sheets of paper towel. Heat the sesame oil in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium. When the oil is shimmering, add the tofu in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until lightly golden on one side, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook another 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the scallions and kimchi to the same pan with the tofu and gently move the tofu pieces around to incorporate them into the kimchi mixture. Cook until the kimchi wilts a little, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the kimchi juice, soy sauce, sugar and 1/2 cup water.

Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, then adjust heat to medium and simmer until the tofu has absorbed some of the flavors but the mixture remains saucy, 5 to 6 minutes.

Serve with rice or on its own.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.

© 2024 The New York Times Company