A Tasty, Smoky, Spicy Vegan-Friendly Hash

Hash, which comes from the French word for “chop,” can be made of any number of meats and proteins that cook and crisp on the stovetop. One of the most common might be corned beef and potato hash, but this recipe is more hands-off: It cooks on a sheet pan. This vegan hash is sweet, smoky and spicy, with cubes of sweet potato, tofu, peppers and onions. The potatoes and tofu are spunky with chili powder and crisp from cornstarch. Serve the dish for breakfast or dinner, with vinegary red onions for crunch, plus your favorite hash toppings.

Sweet Potato Hash With Tofu

Ingredients:

• 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch

pieces

• 1 medium red onion, a quarter

thinly sliced, the rest cut into 1/2

inch pieces

• 1 rosemary sprig (optional)

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond

Crystal)

• 1 (14- to 16-ounce) block

extra-firm tofu, cut into 1/2-inch

pieces and patted very dry

• 8 ounces sweet potato (1 small), cut

into 1/2-inch pieces

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 2 1/4 teaspoons chili powder

• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or

lime juice

• Fried or poached eggs, cilantro,

parsley, hot sauce, cheddar, feta

and/or ketchup, for serving

(optional)

Directions:

Arrange a rack in the bottom third of the oven, heat to 425 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment. In a medium bowl, toss the bell pepper, 1/2-inch pieces of red onion and the rosemary, if using, with 2 tablespoons oil. Season with a pinch of salt, then arrange in a single layer on about one-quarter of the prepared sheet pan.

In the same bowl, combine the tofu, sweet potato, cornstarch and 2 teaspoons chili powder and season generously with about 2 teaspoons salt. Toss gently until well coated, then add remaining 2 tablespoons oil and toss to coat. Arrange in a single layer next to the peppers and onion. Roast on the bottom rack until the vegetables are tender and the tofu is crisp underneath, 30 to 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, toss the sliced onion with the vinegar, remaining 1/4 teaspoon chili powder and a pinch of salt. Serve the hash topped with the pickled onions and any additional toppings you like.

Total time: 55 minutes, serves 2-3.

