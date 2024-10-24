A Tasty Tofu Side

Keep a package of Asian-style vegetables in your freezer and a block of firm tofu in the fridge and you’ll be able to quickly put together this easy meal at any time.

One frozen mix, available locally at Times Supermarkets, has French-style green beans, broccoli, and onions, and makes for a tasty dish.

Serve with brown rice or cooked quinoa.

Quick and Easy Fried Tofu With Veggies

Ingredients:

• 1 16-ounce package frozen Asian-style vegetables (sometimes sold as stir-fry vegetables or Asian

medleys)

• 1 16-ounce block firm tofu

• 4 tablespoons neutral oil, divided

• 4 tablespoons soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon water

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon grated ginger

• 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions:

Empty vegetables into a colander to thaw.

Wipe tofu with a clean kitchen towel to remove excess moisture. Cut the block in half horizontally. Cut the halves vertically into 4 pieces, then cut these pieces in half diagonally to make triangles.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok or skillet over medium. Fry tofu until golden, turning as needed.

Meanwhile, combine soy sauce, water, sugar and grated ginger in a bowl, stirring to dissolve sugar. Pour over tofu.

Continue to cook 2-4 minutes, using a spatula to turn the triangles so both sides are coated. Remove tofu from pan; set aside.

Add remaining oil to pan, heating 1-2 minutes.

Pat vegetables with the same towel to remove excess moisture. Add vegetables to the pan and stir over high heat for 3-5 minutes.

Add pepper and sesame oil; mix. Return tofu to pan, reserving several pieces for placing on top. Toss lightly. Place in serving dish and top with remaining fried tofu.

Serves 4.