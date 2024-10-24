Add Coconut to this Classic

A little salt makes this dreamy concoction tastier, giving it another dimension. The pudding can be made several hours in advance but should be served at room temperature.

Coconut Tapioca Pudding

Ingredients:

• 3 cups milk or half-and-half

• 1/2 cup small pearl tapioca

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt, such as Diamond Crystal

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk

• 3 egg yolks

• 1/2 cup golden raisins, plumped in warm water and drained, for garnish (not necessary if raisins are moist)

• 2 tablespoons toasted shredded coconut, for garnish

• Flaky salt, for garnish

Directions:

Put milk in a saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add tapioca, sugar, salt and vanilla. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until tapioca is tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in coconut milk and turn off heat.

Put egg yolks in a heatproof bowl and whisk well. Slowly whisk about 1 cup warm pudding mixture into the yolks. Drizzle the yolk mixture back into the saucepan, whisking well. Return heat to medium and cook for 4 or 5 minutes, whisking occasionally, until slightly thickened. Let cool to room temperature, or refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Ladle pudding into individual serving cups or into a large serving bowl. Garnish with golden raisins. Top with toasted coconut and sprinkle very lightly with flaky salt just before serving.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 6-8.

