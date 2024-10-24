If you’re searching for a unique dining option, look no further than Aloha Burma, which offers authentic Burmese cuisine. Business owner Yan Aung always had a goal to offer authentic Burmese food to the island.

“This truck project was started in 2015, but it was like a dream,” he says. “There was no way that I could accomplish the project working as a cook back then. However, I learned as much as I could and saved up as much as I could. Even now, this project is not fully running yet; I still work full-time management at Tommy Bahama Restaurant, and my wife and I run the truck on Tuesday only as our side project.

“The name ‘Burma’ was my nickname when I was working for Alan Wong’s restaurant; everyone called me ‘Burma,’’’ he adds. “I am from Burma, which is now called Myanmar.”

Customers can find a variety of popular Burmese dishes at the food truck. Popular choices include Burmese traditional tea salad ($9) with house marinated tea, head cabbage, lettuce, cherry tomatoes and crunchy nuts; and samusas ($8.50 for three pieces), which feature a savory combo of potatoes, peas, onions and sweet tamarind chile sauce.

Other bestsellers include chicken and noodles ($14) — onion-braised chicken leg, fried curry noodles, eggs and vegetables — and salmon laksa ($15). The latter features coriander-spiced salmon, lemongrass fried rice and steamed veggies.

“We also featured a new item or special ($16) each week,” Aung says.

For updates and more info, follow the biz on Instagram (@alohaburma).

“I’m grateful to chef Alan Wong and all the chefs and co-workers who coached me and taught me to become who I am today,” Aung says. “I’m still learning on this culinary journey.”