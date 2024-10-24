Dodgers rule out pitching Shohei Ohtani in World Series

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will remain a one-way star in the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who earlier this month raised the possibility of Ohtani pitching should the team reach the Fall Classic, ruled out that option today.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched in a game since undergoing right elbow surgery in September 2023.

On the eve of Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and the visiting New York Yankees, Roberts was asked about Ohtani potentially taking the mound.

“There’s no possibility, none whatsoever,” the manager said. “Thank you for asking.”

Ohtani wasn’t bothered by the decision.

“I’ve never said to them that I wanted to pitch in the postseason,” he said through an interpreter.

Last year, in his final season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani produced impressive pitching numbers: 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings over 23 starts. He also led the American League at the plate with 44 homers, a .412 on-base percentage and a .654 slugging percentage to capture his second AL Most Valuable Player honor.

After joining the Dodgers as a free agent following his elbow operation, Ohtani focused strictly on offense this year, to historic effect.

The 30-year-old Japan native became the first player in major league history to amass 50-plus homers and 50-plus steals in the same season, finishing with 54 and 59, respectively. Ohtani topped the National League in homers, RBIs (130), runs (134), on-base percentage (.390) and slugging percentage (.646).

In 11 postseason games this month, Ohtani is hitting .286 with three homers, 10 RBIs, a .434 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage.