Liberty takes ride up Canyon of Heroes as New York celebrates with WNBA champs

NEW YORK >> Manhattan’s fabled Canyon of Heroes once again hosted a group of New York champions.

Fans lined up hours before the start of today’s Liberty parade celebrating the franchise’s very first WNBA title.

And they were in for a treat.

Liberty legend Teresa Weatherspoon linked up with the mascot from the team’s Madison Square Garden days: Maddie the Mascot.

Superstar Breanna Stewart popped bottles of Ace of Spade champagne on her personal Puma float — one before the parade even began.

“I’ve lived here for 14 years. They deserve it,” said a member of the Timeless Torches, the dance group featured at every Barclays Center home game.

Finals MVP Jonquel Jones hoisted her trophy on a float with Caribbean music blaring — fitting for the 6-6 Bahamian star.

Classic New York anthems were also heard through the route up Broadway from Jay Z and Alicia Keys’ Empire State of Mind, Jay-Z & Cam’Ron’s Welcome to New York City, Dipset’s I Really Mean It to 50 Cent’s I Get Money.

And of course: Ellie the Elephant was present to steal the show.

Ellie, Liberty players and staff ended their Canyon of Heroes celebration at City Hall shortly after the parade.

Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams joined Liberty representatives on the City Hall steps.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke and so did Mayor Eric Adams, who was greeted briefly with boos while a DJ played music. “They’re saying, to hell with people judging me, we’re gonna be who we are, and we’re gonna play to win,” Adams said of the team.

Each member of the Liberty received a key to the city from Adams as part of the ceremony.

Broadcaster Ros Gold-Onwude emceed the event where Liberty brass were showered with more confetti and appreciation.

The love was reciprocated throughout the ceremony.

“We all did it together, but really, really proud to be standing up here. I felt like I’m a New Yorker,” said Australian head coach Sandy Brondello.

“It means a lot to be able to bring the first championship here,” said Stewart, who is the lone New Yorker on the Liberty roster. “My first WNBA game was a Liberty game when we played at MSG. So to be able to [have that] full circle moment, come here, come back, bring the championship here. I mean I appreciate you guys so much. This has been an incredible journey.

“We’re not done yet, but we are gonna appreciate the s—- out of this moment.”

It was a fitting celebration for a Liberty team that beat the Minnesota Lynx in five thrilling games in the WNBA Finals to bring New York City its first basketball title since the Knicks won the NBA crown in 1973. The WNBA title was New York’s first Big 5 sports title since Gotham FC won the National Women’s Soccer League Championship in 2023.

The last team honored with this classic New York tradition was the U.S. women’s national soccer team after winning the World Cup in 2019.

The Yankees, who begin the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday in L.A., have a chance at bringing fans back to the Canyon of Heroes in a few weeks. They last paraded up the Canyon of Heroes after beating the Phillies in the 2009 World Series.

“I’m so proud of them as the first woman governor. I love a women’s team that brings home the championship,” Hochul said.

“As we’re coming to the end of this month, I have one message for the boys, because the girls, the women have done it. Now it’s up to you — New York Yankees.”

But for now it’s the Liberty who received all the love riding along Broadway to City Hall.

Those who couldn’t get a spot near a barricade were seen watching from the windows of apartments.

Constructions workers took time off to watch atop a few of the many scaffolds set up downtown. And kids were hanging off bus stops along the parade route.

All for the New York Liberty, an original WNBA franchise that waited 28 years before grabbing the crown.