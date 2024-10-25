Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hilo airport’s primary runway to close overnight for repairs

Hilo International Airport’s primary runways will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday for general maintenance and pavement repairs.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said today that Runway 8-26 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. both those days. During the closure, the alternate runway, 3-21, will be used for aircraft operations.

The runway work is part of the HDOT’s ongoing efforts to maintain the runway and improve takeoff and taxiway operations at the Hilo airport. HDOT scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impact to air travelers and airline operations, as well as to reduce the project duration to the extent possible.

