Hurricane Kristy weakens as it spins in East Pacific

Hurricane Kristy is weakening as it moves northwest across the East Pacific.

As of 5 a.m. Hawaii time, Kristy was a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and located about 2,000 miles east-southeast of Hilo, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane was moving west-northwest at 14 mph and is expected to turn northwest later today, then north-northwest, with a slower forward speed over the weekend.

Forecasters expect Kristy to continue losing strength over the next few days, likely becoming a post-tropical cyclone by Sunday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Kristy’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

For Hawaii, the National Weather Service anticipates light to moderate tradewinds and light windward showers through tonight. Over the weekend, winds will pick up, with showers and thunderstorms likely affecting mainly windward areas. Breezy, showery tradewinds are forecast to continue through the middle of next week.

A high surf advisory is in effect for east-facing shores across Hawaii through 6 p.m. Saturday, as large waves continue to pound coastlines from Kauai to Hawaii island. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early this morning, cautioning that surf along these shores is expected to peak this afternoon, with waves reaching heights of 9 to 12 feet before gradually tapering off over the weekend.

The swell, coming from the north-northeast at moderate to large levels, is expected to bring strong breaking waves and powerful currents that pose significant hazards for beachgoers. Ocean safety officials advise staying out of the water where surf is high and following all posted warnings to avoid dangerous conditions.

Swimmers, surfers and paddlers should exercise caution, as strong currents can develop unexpectedly along the shorelines, even affecting areas that might appear calm.