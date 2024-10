A 7-year-old boy is in serious condition after being struck by a car at Ala Moana Beach Park today, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene on Ala Moana Park Drive today at about 6:25 p.m., which it described as an “accident involving an automobile and pedestrian.”

Paramedics treated the boy and took him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No information on what led to the accident was available.