Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, October 26, 2024 78° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Hirono ad sheds light on mainland priorities

Today

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sen. Mazie Hirono speaks during a news conference on Oct. 13, 2023, at Pearl Harbor.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Sen. Mazie Hirono speaks during a news conference on Oct. 13, 2023, at Pearl Harbor.