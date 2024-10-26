Letter: Hirono ad sheds light on mainland priorities

I’ve been seeing a political ad from U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and the one thing that stood out to me was that all the supporters shown are liberal or progressive TV personalities. I would think that she would have some common folk shown in the ad. This leads me to believe that her local interests are no longer a priority and she has spent too much time on the mainland and not enough here in the islands.

James Fromm

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter