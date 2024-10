A Newell’s shearwater that was treated by Save Our Shearwaters lifted off from the hands of a guest Tuesday at a special seabird release at a Wailua beach.

WAILUA, Kauai >> A group of Kauai fourth grade students from Island School, and representatives from the state and community groups, including Save Our Shearwaters, watched Wednesday as four rehabilitated Newell’s shearwater birds took to the skies over a Wailua beach, assisted by the hands of the events’ participants.

The release of the Newell’s shearwaters, or ao, were each greeted with cheers, especially from the delighted fourth grade students, as the birds were given a second chance at life after falling during their migration from their mountain birthplace to open ocean.

The release, accompanied by an oli by kumu Sabra Kauka, represents the plight of the critically endangered seabirds, which spend two years in the open ocean before returning to lay eggs in the mountains. This aspect of the life and behaviors of ao were presented to the students through classroom work, and a brief on-site presentation by groups concerned about the welfare of endangered seabirds.

“They are a unique species to work with,” said Jackie Nelson, senior program manager with Save Our Shearwaters. “It is special that we get to work with these creatures that can live out on open ocean for years at a time and not touch land if they don’t need to.”

This aspect of the seabird has evolved the ao so if they fall to the ground, they may physically be unable to get airborne.

Each fall, for hundreds of Newell’s shearwaters, their first contact with land is unexpected, and they end up in the care of Save Our Shearwaters where they are inspected and, if injured, nursed back to being able to return to the wild, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The birds literally fall to the ground after being attracted by artificial lights, DLNR officials said in a news release.

“Young birds heading to sea for the first time are often attacked by the nighttime artificial lighting of playing fields, hotels, resorts, and streets,” said the nonprofit American Bird Conservancy. “They become disoriented and circle the lights until becoming exhausted and fall to the ground where they may be injured or killed by cars, dogs, or cats.”

The annual bird fall-out programs are on all the main Hawaiian Islands, state officials said. People are encouraged to bring in fallen birds for checkups and treatment if necessary.

“They get a full head-to-tail examination,” Nelson said. “If they have something going on, we can attempt to treat it. If it is a normal grounded bird, often the turnaround is quick.”

The SOS staff releases birds regularly, but the Wednesday release of four birds was significant because of the time experts from the Kauai Endangered Seabird Recovery Project spent in classrooms providing education about ao and the threats they face.

“You guys all got those questions right, which makes me very proud,” Nelson told the students following the on-site presentation where students were treated to close-up views of the birds ready to start their second chance at life. “The four birds that I have today were found by the public. That means they could have been found by you guys.”

Kauai Endangered Seabird Recovery Project coordinator Dilek Sahin was impressed with the students’ reaction and the knowledge they gained during classroom and on-site presentations.

“These endangered seabirds mostly live out of sight up in the mountains. They are active at night,” Sahin said.

”It is important to let people know that they are facing threats. If we have a connection, it will be more possible to protect them, to facilitate the conservation of the species. We need the help of the public and new generations to find and rescue these birds.”