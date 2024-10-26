Training by foreign troops increasing in Hawaii at Army ranges
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
American and international troops participated during the 2024 training rotation of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at Schofield Barracks. Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force operate an armored vehicle.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
American and international troops participated during the 2024 training rotation of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center at Schofield Barracks. Japanese troops blend into the environment.