Waianae wide receiver Slater Kaleiohi ran the ball against Radford during the first half on Friday

Jumbo, elephant and any other nickname for big-boy, smashmouth football is just fine with the Waianae Seariders.

The visitors eschewed the forward pass after their second series, rolling to a key 24-15 win over host Radford on Friday at John Velasco Stadium.

Waianae closed OIA Division I regular-season play 4-3 and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Radford (4-3) if the teams finish league play tied for fourth place, as they are now. But today’s Aiea-Kailua game could prove pivotal for both. Kailua (4-2) can seal third place and a spot in the playoffs with a win, which would also give Waianae the fourth playoff berth. A Kailua loss would create a three-way tie for the two playoff spots, necessitating the league’s tiebreaker formula.

Chaunston Kido-White came up with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. His key play extended Waianae’s lead to 24-9.

“We studied them and we put it all together,” Kido-White said.

As a punter, he also had two coffin-corner punts. Waianae limited Radford’s dangerous offense to 226 total yards. Linebacker Nakoa Gouveia, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior, filled in when needed at running back, scoring on an 11-yard TD.

“I was surprised. I never ran the ball. I never played football until high school,” Gouveia said.

“Nakoa is a dog,” Kido-White added.

Waianae’s ground attack was monstrous at times, a rumbling, stampeding herd of 220- and 250-pound blockers, using several defensive linemen as fullbacks. That opened the lanes for Slater Kaleiohi (15 carries, 177 yards) and Alika Idica Jr. (19 carries, 99 yards, TD).

The Seariders rushed the ball 45 times for a whopping 304 yards against a smaller but scrappy Radford defense. He had three runs of 29 yards or more, but the Rams didn’t let him score. Kaleiohi was a full-time wide receiver until five weeks ago.

“As a kid I played running back. I always want the ball in my hands. It feels good whenever I can make a play for my team,” Kaleiohi said.

Waianae had some issues, committing 16 penalties for 141 yards, but did not turn the ball over.

Waianae’s win streak against Radford remains intact, now 14 games long dating back four decades. Radford’s last win over Waianae was on Sept. 24, 1983, 21-13 at Aloha Stadium. Waianae leads the series 32-7, going back to 1959.

Zeke Schulz’s punt block and 37-yard return to pay dirt ended an early scoring drought. Radford led 6-0 with 5:50 to go in the first quarter.

After struggling with the passing game — 3-for-11 through the air — in their first two series, Waianae went to its elephant package. Kaleiohi moved to wildcat QB and ran for a pair of 29-yard gains off left tackle.

Idica Jr.’s 3-yard touchdown run up the middle and Brysen Ferreira’s PAT kick gave Waianae a 7-6 lead with 2:56 left in the opening quarter.

Waianae’s edge at the line of scrimmage turned it into a ball-control battle. The Seariders drove 42 yards in five plays to score again, this time on Gouveia’s 11-yard sprint around the right side. That opened Waianae’s lead to 14-6 with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Radford’s offense came back to life just before intermission. Quarterback Afi Togafau connected with Jacob Sullivan on a crucial 14-yard completion on fourth and 6 to the Waianae 9-yard line with 1:10 left.

The Rams settled for a 25-yard field goal by Jacob Barner with 38 seconds before the half.

The Seariders opened the second half with more smashmouth offense, driving to the Radford 16-yard line on the ground. Ferreira’s 33-yard field goal split the uprights for a 17-9 lead with 8:55 to go in the third quarter.

Kido-White then came up with the defensive play of the game, leaping high to, perhaps, bat the pass down as it left Togafau’s hands on a swing pass. But Kido-White. completely swiped the ball in mid-air with two hands, then raced untouched 60 yards to the end zone. That opened Waianae’s lead to 24-9 with 5:20 left in the third stanza.

Radford responded with a hurry-up pace on the next series, driving to the Waianae 21-yard line. Togafau launched a TD pass down the right sideline to Sullivan on the next play, bringing the Rams within 24-15 with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter.

Kaleiohi left the game with a gimpy ankle during Waianae’s ensuing drive. At the time, with 1:32 left in the third quarter, Kaleiohi had 142 yards rushing on 10 attempts. Two plays later, fullback/defensive lineman Chaesten Eliu left the game with an injury.

Waianae safety Deegan Anduha grabbed his second interception of the game with 4:47 remaining. In the final two minutes, he also scooped up a loose ball after Gouveia forced a fumble by Togafau on a scramble.

At John Velasco Stadium

Waianae (4-5, 4-3) 7 7 10 0 — 24

Radford (5-4, 4-3) 6 3 6 0 — 15

RAD—Zeke Schulz 38 punt block return (run failed)

WAIN—Alika Idica Jr. 3 run (Brysen Ferreira kick)

WAIN—Nakoa Gouveia 11 run (Ferreira kick)

RAD—Jacob Barner FG 25

WAIN—FG Ferreira 33

WAIN—Chaunston Kido-White 60 interception return (Ferreira kick)

RAD—Jacob Sullivan 21 pass from Afi Togafau (kick failed)

RUSHING—Waianae: Slater Kaleiohi 15-177, Idica Jr. 19-99, Maximus Kahalewai Sapigao 3-21, Gouveia 3-12, George Mier 1-1, team 4-(minus 6). Radford: Afi Togafau 10-56, Schulz 6-38, Collin Murphy 6-6, Michael Robinson 2-(minus 20).

PASSING—Waianae: Kahalewai Sapigao 3-10-0-43. Radford: Togafau 13-29-3-136.

RECEIVING—Waianae: Jaylum Pelen 1-20, Idica Jr. 1-16, Kaleiohi 1-7. Radford: Sullivan 6-68, Schulz 3-24, Jacob Barner 1-17, Robinson 1-11, Murphy 1-9, Brad Yoakley 1-7.