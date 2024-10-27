Olympus: CEO steps down after drug allegations

TOKYO >> Japanese medical equipment maker Olympus Corp said on Monday that Chief Executive Stefan Kaufmann has stepped down after allegations he purchased illegal drugs.

“Upon receiving an allegation that Mr. Stefan Kaufmann had purchased illegal drugs … Olympus, in consultation with outside legal counsel, immediately investigated the facts,” the company said in a statement.

“Based on the results of the investigation, the Board of Directors unanimously determined that Mr. Stefan Kaufmann likely engaged in behaviours that were inconsistent with our global code of conduct, our core values, and our corporate culture.”

Director and representative executive officer Yasuo Takeuchi will carry out the duties of the CEO for the time being, Olympus said.