Police shoot suspect, 47, who allegedly fired at them during Kalihi chase

A 47-year-old male was shot by Honolulu police officers in Kalihi and is in serious condition after he allegedly shot at them today while fleeing on foot from his vehicle, which police were investigating as stolen.

Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan, who held a press conference at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters on Beretania Street, said officers from an HPD crime reduction unit observed a Honda CRV commit a traffic infraction about 1:30 a.m. near Aloha Stadium and determined after checking the license plate that the vehicle had been reported stolen on Oct. 14 from the Sandy Beach area.

Logan said officers put information on the vehicle out on the radio and crime reduction officers spotted the car heading east on Middle Street. The driver of the car eventually stopped in the Kuhio Park Terrace parking lot and then fled, he said.

“Officers were pursuing the driver on foot when he turned and fired a single shot at the officers’ direction, officers returned fire and the suspect was struck multiple times. He was treated at the scene and was transported to a hospital in serious condition,” Logan said. “This was the sixth officer-involved shooting compared to three at this time last year.”

He said the man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges.

Logan said the suspect, whose polymer ghost gun was recovered at the scene, has been convicted of multiple prior felonies and is not allowed to possess a firearm. Emergency Medical Services transported the man in serious condition to the hospital.

Logan said police also arrested a 34-year-old female passenger in the vehicle on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle. He said the woman has five previous petty misdemeanor convictions.

Logan said that the officers who were involved in the incident were three- and five-year veterans of the department. They were not injured, but Logan said they will be offered administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

He said HPD is continuing to investigate this incident and will continue to work on reducing crime with its policing teams and community partners.