Design to replace state Capitol reflecting pools is taking shape
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Solomon Enos, right, welcomed the public to help paint a new virtual watery landscape around the state Capitol. Under the guidance of Enos, Cynthia and Brooks Takenaka put their dots of paint down on a large canvas at Capitol Modern on Saturday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Solomon Enos, right, welcomed the public to help paint a new virtual watery landscape around the state Capitol. Jan Taniguchi took her turn on Saturday. The resulting artwork will be an abstract vision of the waters surrounding islands in the Pacific Ocean.
COURTESY RENDERING BY AHL
A waterless representation of the ocean using glass tiles is planned to replace the reflecting pools around the state Capitol. An artist’s rendering shows what the glass tiles would be like. The design being created for the tiles is not represented in the rendering.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Native Hawaiian artist Solomon Enos, who is designing the new look for what used to be the state Capitol reflecting pools, spoke with Karen Fassler, left, and sister Heidi Berman at Capitol Modern, the state art museum, on Saturday as they decided where to put their dots of paint as part of Enos’ artwork.