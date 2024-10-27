Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii Career Expo to link job-seekers with top employers

By Star-Advertiser staff

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and presented by Star Events, the Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature over 150 booths for job-seekers to check out.

The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday in the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature more than 150 booths where job-seekers can speak directly to hiring managers from the state’s leading employers.

Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and presented by Star Events, the free job fair allows these employers to connect with talented candidates seeking jobs in a variety of fields, organizers said. The free in-person fair gives applicants a chance to learn about available jobs and have one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while also distributing resumes.

“Each year, thousands of people participate in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, the Star-Advertiser’s director of operations and advertising. “From Halekulani to Hawaii State FCU, we are excited to feature opportunities in a wide variety of job categories including law enforcement, construction, nursing, food service, tourism and hospitality, financial institutions, emergency serv­ices, retail, technology, transportation and so much more. There will be a good variety of jobs being offered from the City & County of Honolulu and State of Hawaii.”

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may present a printed copy of their resume at the front door for free admission. Preregistration is recommended at hawaiicareerexpo.com.

Hawaii Career Expo

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser

>> Information: Go to HawaiiCareerExpo.com to preregister and to see the Career Expo guidebook.

