Volunteers work days, nights to ensure secure Hawaii election
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Office of Elections held a logic and accuracy test Oct. 19 of the vote-counting system being used for the general election. The test at the state Capitol was conducted by “official observers” who represent various political parties, community groups and interested individuals.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Official observers wait for the voting equipment test to begin.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Official observers gathered Oct. 19 at the state Capitol to test vote-counting equipment in preparation for the Nov. 5 general election.