Cards’ walk-off field goal spoils Tagovailoa’s return

Chad Ryland booted a 34-yard field goal with no time remaining to give the Arizona Cardinals a 28-27 victory over Miami at Miami Gardens, Fla., today, spoiling the return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa returned from a concussion and completed 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown as the Dolphins (2-5) achieved a season-high point total. Still, Miami lost for the fifth time in the past six games.

Tagovailoa missed the previous four games after sustaining a concussion in a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Miami scored 40 total points in the contests he missed.

“I would say I felt like myself,” Tagovailoa said on espn.com. “I’ve been preparing for five weeks as if I were to play while I was on IR, so it felt normal coming out there.”

“I think the biggest thing was he knew his teammates were going to give him a chance to play a pretty clean game,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “He had a good amount of clean pockets, and when he didn’t, he was decisive and kept himself out of harm’s way.”

Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 72 yards — his first game with at least 70 yards receiving since Week 1. De’Von Achane rushed for 97 yards and had 50 yards receiving with a 12-yard touchdown catch.

“He came back and got the offense going. That was a beautiful thing to see,” Hill said. “We scored some points today, so that’s a positive.”

But it wasn’t enough.

The winning kick was Ryland’s second straight and third of the season. He made a field goal to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 6 and another to knock off the Los Angeles Chargers last Monday.

Kyler Murray completed 26 of 36 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona (4-4), which won for the third time in the past four games. The Cardinals never led until Ryland’s kick went through the uprights.

Marvin Harrison Jr. had six receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown, Trey McBride caught nine passes for 124 yards and Michael Wilson had a touchdown catch for the Cardinals (4-4).