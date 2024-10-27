Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani cleared for Game 3

JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA-IMAGN IMAGES/FILE PHOTO Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts at second base after an injury in the seventh inning, Saturday, against the New York Yankees during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.

JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA-IMAGN IMAGES/FILE PHOTO

After partially dislocating his left shoulder in Los Angeles’ win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been cleared to play in Game 3 on Monday night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it will be a case of pain tolerance for Ohtani.

“If he feels good enough to go, I see no reason why he wouldn’t be in there,” Roberts said of the starting lineup during his Sunday press conference.

Ohtani hurt the shoulder when he tried to steal second base in the seventh inning of Los Angeles’ 4-2 victory Saturday night.

The star designated hitter used his left arm to brace himself on a feet-first slide. He stayed down at second base after he was tagged out to end the inning as trainers tended to him.

Ohtani exited the game and was diagnosed with a subluxation – or a partial dislocation – of his left shoulder. The Dodgers were “encouraged” after postgame tests on Ohtani’s strength and range of motion came back positive.

Roberts said Ohtani was slated to rejoin the team Sunday night. The rest of the team flew to New York following Saturday’s game, while Ohtani was evaluated in Los Angeles. The Dodgers hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Ohtani, who joined Los Angeles last December on a largely deferred 10-year, $700 million deal, is 1-for-8 so far in the Fall Classic.

The 30-year-old and probable National League MVP hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases during the regular season to become the first 50-50 player in major league history.

