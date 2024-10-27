Hawaii women’s volleyball team defeats Cal State Northridge

Stella Adeyemi put down the final kill and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team survived a serious challenge from Cal State Northridge, beating the Matadors 25-22, 17-25, 28-30, 25-19, 15-12 tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,990 wasn’t expecting to sit through a three-hour game against a Matadors team that is 7-14 overall and 2-8 in Big West play.

Hawaii fell behind two sets to one but pulled it out in the fifth set, scoring five of the final seven points.

Hawaii (13-7, 7-3), which moved into a second-place tie in the conference standings, was outhit .239 to .213, outblocked 10-8 and outaced 10-7, but still managed to improve to 6-3 in five-set matches.

Junior Caylen Alexander had a match-high 28 kills but hit .257, less than her season average. Adeyemi added 13 kills with one error and hit .414, giving UH just enough offense to avoid snapping a 17-game winning streak against CSUN.

Tali Hakas had 11 kills and 12 digs but also had 11 of UH’s 30 errors. Setter Kate Lang finished with 44 assists ad 17 digs and Tayli Ikenaga had a team-high 21 digs and nine assists.

Paige Sentes led CSUN with a match-high 28 digs.

UH will return to the court on Friday hosting UC Santa Barbara before playing Cal Poly on Saturday.