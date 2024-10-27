6 vacations to help you live longer and healthier

People used to strive simply to live as long as possible, but in recent years, that goal has taken on a new dimension: How long can you live in good health? “The focus now is on health span, not life span,” said Dr. Frank Lipman, a co-author of the 2020 book “The New Rules of Aging Well.” “We generally talk about extending someone’s life, but what’s the use if they’re suffering and disabled and can’t enjoy what they have?”

With research showing that modifications to factors like exercise, nutrition and sleep can make a crucial difference between aging and aging well, a host of retreats offer a range of programs, some more expensive than others, catering to those who seek to prevent disease and expand their health spans.

Some of these destinations begin with high-tech medical assessments like genetic and cancer screenings, as well as cardiac and cognitive tests. Many provide “biohacking” treatments involving infrared saunas, cryotherapy chambers, IVs and blood work, while others focus on more holistic ways to nurture the body and mind.

Here are six all-inclusive spas and retreats around the world that offer longevity-based programs and treatments.

Rancho La Puerta

Tecate, Mexico

When it comes to longevity, guests at Rancho La Puerta might be inspired by its 102-year-old co-founder, Deborah Szekely, who is a featured speaker on Wednesday evenings. The retreat, on a 4,000-acre organic farm and wilderness preserve, welcomes new guests every Saturday. They are encouraged to stay for a week, but shorter stays are possible.

Every day at Rancho La Puerta includes a full roster of activities such as yoga, circuit training, hiking and sound healing, which uses instruments such as musical bowls, drums, gongs and more to “produce deep relaxation.” Visiting experts present workshops like “Your DNA Is Not Your Destiny,” led by Dr. Lee Rice, a family practice and sports physician, which takes place the week of Dec. 7. In his lectures, Rice explains the growing field of epigenetics — how our health-related choices influence proteins that can alter the expression of our genes — and helps guests create wellness plans.

Saturday-to-Saturday stays start at $5,400.

Canyon Ranch

Tucson, Ariz.

The new Longevity8 program at Canyon Ranch, debuting Nov. 10, will offer guests more than 15 medical assessments, testing more than 200 biomarkers, along with 18 private coaching sessions. The “8” refers to the retreat’s eight guiding principles for longevity: integrative medicine, flexibility and fitness, nutrition, sleep, spiritual wellness, mental and emotional health, outdoor activity, and strength and endurance.

State-of-the-art diagnostic testing includes a Dexa scan, which measures body composition and bone density, and a VO2 max test, which tracks how much oxygen your body absorbs (to measure aerobic fitness), along with a comprehensive blood workup, sleep screening and more. Coaches in the fields of nutrition, sports science, sleep, spiritual wellness, mental and behavioral health, and more, help guests devise a personalized plan, with six months of follow-up after departure.

Four-night stays start at $20,000 per person, or $36,000 a couple. The second retreat starts Dec. 8, with 10 additional sessions planned for 2025.

Modern Elder Academy

Santa Fe, N.M., and El Pescadero, Mexico

Chip Conley, founder of the Modern Elder Academy, also wrote the book “Learning to Love Midlife: 12 Reasons Why Life Gets Better With Age,” a good description of the academy’s approach to longevity.

At an MEA retreat, either in Santa Fe, N.M., or on the Baja Peninsula of Mexico, guests engage in five days and nights of expert-led workshops, meditation, movement activities and opportunities to cultivate connection.

Shared rooms start at $4,500; private rooms, $6,000. Financial aid is available for some workshops.

The Three Forks Ranch

Savery, Wyo.

With its Mayo Clinic partnership, the Three Forks Ranch, on 280,000 acres about 40 miles north of Steamboat Springs, Colo., offers an extensive battery of medical assessments either on their own or as part of longevity retreats. Guided by neurologist Dr. Mike Harper, the ranch’s medical director and a practicing Mayo Clinic physician, guests can get electrocardiograms that use AI for a more in-depth analysis and GRAIL Galleri multicancer blood screenings, among other tests. You can take your results to your own physician or use a doctor at a Mayo Clinic location.

Along with medical screenings and personalized nutrition and exercise, Three Forks offers lectures on topics such as sleep and happiness, and a “kitchen academy” to learn how to prepare healthy meals. Wellness also means time in nature, and this working cattle ranch offers activities such as hiking, biking, wildlife tours, fly fishing, horseback riding in summer and downhill skiing on a private mountain.

Four-night stays with a longevity medical assessment start at $17,000 for one person and $26,780 for two.

Six Senses Ibiza

Ibiza, Spain

The five-day “Transform Your Life” longevity retreat from May 4-8, 2025, at Six Senses Ibiza, offers sessions with Dr. Ingrid Yang, a physician and author who specializes in holistic, lifestyle and integrative medicine, which refers to the combination of standard medical practices with such techniques as yoga and acupuncture. In her “learning labs,” Yang explains her five pillars of longevity — nutrition, movement, sleep, connection and stress management — and has guests try breath work, yoga, meditation and a cold plunge session.

The all-inclusive retreat includes a cryotherapy session, IV therapies, one session of photomodulation (infrared therapy) to target pain and inflammation, and access to the RoseBar Longevity Clinic, which offers a range of diagnostic services.

Four-night, five-day retreats start at 2,895 euros, or about $3,200.

Ananda in the Himalayas

Uttarakhand, India

The Ayurvedic Rejuvenation & Immunity Booster program at Ananda in the Himalayas, a spa in northern India, is based on Ayurveda — the ancient Indian system that seeks to help people live long, healthy, balanced lives. Over seven, 14 or 21 days, guests consult regularly with Ayurvedic specialists to create a personalized health program aimed at improving longevity through immunity-boosting treatments, nutrition and yoga. The first phase involves treatments to detoxify, destress and revitalize the body. The second phase focuses on therapeutic treatments targeting specific medical and health issues. And finally, the immunity-boosting phase focuses on diet and lifestyle.

Consultations with a physiotherapist and personal sessions for yoga, breath work and meditation are included.

Single-occupancy rooms start at $1,090 per night.

