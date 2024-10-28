H-3 lane closure scheduled Tuesday for film production

State officials are advising motorists that a single, right-lane and shoulder will be closed on a portion of the H-3 freeway, Halawa bound, for a film production Tuesday.

The closure — scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday — is from the Haiku side of Harano Tunnel to the vicinity of the runaway truck ramp, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

“HDOT is allowing the closure to support the local film industry,” said the department in a news release.

DOT said the permit application used the working title of “Wrecking Crew.”