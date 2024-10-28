Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, October 28, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

H-3 lane closure scheduled Tuesday for film production

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:36 p.m.

Traffic

State officials are advising motorists that a single, right-lane and shoulder will be closed on a portion of the H-3 freeway, Halawa bound, for a film production Tuesday.

The closure — scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday — is from the Haiku side of Harano Tunnel to the vicinity of the runaway truck ramp, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

“HDOT is allowing the closure to support the local film industry,” said the department in a news release.

DOT said the permit application used the working title of “Wrecking Crew.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide