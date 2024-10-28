USCG rescued father, sons, from capsized boat off Lanai

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a father and his two sons from a capsized boat off Lanai over the weekend.

The Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center watchstanders heard a mayday call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 12:10 p.m. Saturday from a man reporting that his boat had capsized, but the call did not include a location or further details.

The USCG issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew that was already in the air also diverted in response to the distress call.

At about 5:05 p.m., the helicopter crew located a capsized 16-foot boat about seven miles south of Manele Harbor.

The man and his two boys, ages 8 and 12, were reportedly clinging to the hull, without life jackets.

The helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer, and all three were hoisted from the water and transported to Kahului Airport in Maui.

No injuries were reported. Weather conditions at the time of the rescues were 9 mph winds, with 3- to 5-foot seas. The man reported his boat had capsized after being swamped by a wave.

“Carrying a handheld marine radio allows you to notify first responders if you end up in the water or separated from your vessel,” said Lt. Zachary Kayser, Sector Honolulu command duty officer, in a news release. “We recommend all boaters wear life jackets when underway. Emergencies unfold quickly and may not allow enough time to find and fasten a life jacket.”