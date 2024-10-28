Letter: Incoming UH president’s salary seems exorbitant

Regarding Wendy Hensel’s appointment as the new University of Hawaii president, I was more than shocked to read that her salary will be $675,000 per year. Additionally, she gets a monthly $7,000 housing allowance plus other perks.

In contrast, President David Lassner was reportedly paid $375,000-$409,000 during the past fiscal year. By most accounts Lassner has been doing an excellent job for 11 years. This disparity in salaries astounds me. It is an affront to Lassner.

Why did the regents find it appropriate and necessary to offer Hensel such a huge package? Furthermore, why was the hiring process clouded in secrecy? We do not know who the other 90 candidates were and if there were any locals. The regents did not do a good job.

James Nakasone

Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter