Letter: U.S. needs taller barrier to entry for presidency

One wonders why both presidential candidates are treated normally when one is a felon with a seriously questionable character? He is a man who puts down others with his rude and crude name-calling and spews out constant lies and conspiracies.

One wonders when we will see an amendment to our Constitution that will add requirements for a presidential candidate, who must be a person of good character and honorable reputation. Seems that when the founders wrote the Constitution of our democratic republic, they assumed way too much by not adding a whole lot more to what a candidate must have and be: a natural-born citizen; at least 35 years old; and must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years. Maybe that was enough way back then, but those times are gone.

We are going forward. We are not going back!

Mele Welte

Hawaii Kai

