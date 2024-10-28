Case introduces measure to combat invasive species

U.S. Rep. Ed Case has introduced legislation in the U.S. House to address invasive species, which he referred to as a “critical and growing challenge that severely impacts our environment.”

Case, joined by U.S. Rep. James Moylan, R-Guam, introduced the Invasive Species Response Act to significantly expand federal efforts to combat invasive species, which are severely affecting environments across the country including widespread ripple-effect consequences beyond areas already affected by non-native plants, animals and pathogens.

“Hawaii, in particular, faces unique challenges from invasive species,” Case said in remarks to the House. “Unfortunately, these native species often lack the defenses to compete with or resist the pressures of invasive plants and animals, which can rapidly alter ecosystems and displace local species.

“In Hawaii, invasive species have caused significant ecological damage, threatening the survival of native birds and plants. Protecting Hawaii’s unique biodiversity is just an environmental necessity — it is a cultural imperative that reflects the identity and heritage of the Hawaiian people.”

The measure was introduced as federal invasive species experts were touring Oahu to research the effects of invasive species on island communities. They will produce a report to advise the U.S. government on how it can help Hawaii and island territories as well as associated Micronesian nations.

“With nearly a third of endangered and threatened species in the United States being Hawaiian, we are known as the ‘extinction capital of the world,’” said “Jonee” Kaina Peters, executive director for Conservation Council for Hawai‘i.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“One of the major contributing factors to this heartbreaking fact is that over 5,000 invasive species have been introduced to Hawaii, destroying native wildlife as they take over our formerly thriving and biodiverse ecosystems.”