The city’s CORE team vows to keep addressing North Shore homelessness
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
City Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement emergency medical technicians and community health workers talked to a homeless woman Thursday at Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa, above.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, City Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement emergency medical technicians and community health workers combed the area at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park. CORE has recently expanded its services to Oahu’s North Shore, reaching out to some 700 houseless people living on or near the beaches and parks.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The CORE crew and emergency medical technician Kenn Andrade, center, assisted a homeless woman with a dog bite wound Thursday near Haleiwa Boat Harbor.