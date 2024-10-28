Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Vital Statistics: Oct. 18-24, 2024

Marriage licensesand birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 18-24

>> Scott Nicholas Aragon and Jennifer Galindo Salcido

>> Erica Lynn Arnold and Paul Ryan James Casken

>> Britney Ann Marie Aust and Brian Alfredo Tribolet

>> Brooklyn Rose Bang and Cole Dorman Kadrmas

>> Nicholas Makana Becker and Matthew Lacey

>> Raquel Marie Blonigan and Brandon Taylor Hixson

>> Sebastian Berend Bram Bon and Derk Corné van Voorst

>> Kaitlin Anne Coari and Harris Sadao Rabin

>> Kevin Riley Creggar and Morgan Brittany Amore

>> Michael Robert D’Herde and Tina Suzanne Nichols

>> Jessica Drube and Jerm Gerrad Wegener

>> Jeann Elaine Eis and Nakela Shay Handley

>> Nicole Kawelawahine Fernandez and Anthony Darryl Foster Jr.

>> Amy Marlene Fitzgerald and William Clark Barnes Jr.

>> Carolina Rain Hassett and Noah Caleb Johnson

>> Jeremiah Dwain Holbrook and Leah Marie Snyder

>> Shannon Baylee Hoskins and Noah Graeme Terry Binns

>> Robert-­James Charles Kaipo Kauwe and Chelse Yukie Takahashi

>> Caleb Troy Larsen and Marvin Dewayne Holmes Jr.

>> Myyon SaTyra Ligon and Juan Pablo Manzo-Albores

>> Erick Lovera and Adrianna Priscilla Quintana

>> Cameron Wayne Marshall and Julia Ruth Radke

>> Erin Emi Masatsugu and William Robert Hofmann

>> Leeann Meghan McGuire and Kody Lee Kinser

>> Alyssa Kay Mergele and Jesse Clayton Davis

>> Stephen Charles Morrill and Ann Kaiue Abbott-Foerster

>> Michael Lee Morrison and Melissa Joy Wilson

>> James Colby Nichols and Mia Na’Kya Bethea

>> Alexandra Bryne Norcross and Mitchell Carl George

>> Dana Perry and Brent Nicholas G. Mukai

>> Courtney Nicole Pierce and Gage Harlan Woodburn

>> Talace Togia Pope and Cameron Milton Huish- Dodd

>> Alisa Rekhova and Matthias Ferdy Mariette Vandekerckhove

>> Dallas Taylor Kaanoi Sapla and Journey Jacqueline Hickey

>> Roos Marthe Smits and Pelle Tiemens

>> Dylan Lee Stokes and Jeannie Ann Zupancic

>> Tiana Pele‘e‘moana Suficiencia and Eric Winsor Nuhfer

>> David George Thomas and Aaron Kurtis Mackay

>> Jonathan Toader and Rosalyn Rosales Villanueva

>> Ashley Marie Vanzilen and Derek Anthony Borgersen

>> Peter Lyndon Ward and Tracey Jayne Ryan

>> Madeline Alexia Williams and Kenneth Michiteru Ukei

>> Kylah Alexis Wittreich-Roman and Jeffrey Alan Larsen

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 18-24

>> Essence-­Jordyn Pomaika’i Pualani Alvarado-­Meyers

>> Sierra Taline Cuningham

>> Ezme Rhine Toomoth Dela Cruz

>> Zeplin Roux Toomoth Dela Cruz

>> Onyx Shigeo Dittrick

>> Nyah-Jae Rene Mainaaupo Faraci

>> Alexander Joseph Ferro-Ip

>> Nova Ogbonna Moon Glasper

>> Aria Keiko-Malulani Henderson-Komomua

>> Phoenix Zen Russell Ishii

>> Michael Wesley Jacques

>> Lilinoe Rose Kolea Kalama

>> Meli Moana Louise Kupau

>> Ayla Etumai Ipo LaFave-Botanes

>> Wilfred Pacelle Leon Guerrero IV

>> Mikasa Leo Matsuba

>> Ryu Toshio Nagasawa

>> Ragnar Kawika Ku‘ukoala‘ikuokahokulani Patrick Owen-Watts

>> Celyne Marie Menor Ramos- Quejado

>> Leia Arryn Ku‘ualoha Sanders-Pasi

>> Jaycethan Brian Takeshi Nagamine Sarmiento

>> Emani Kainaluokalani Tawake

>> Azariah Ama Walters

