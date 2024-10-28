Vital Statistics: Oct. 18-24, 2024
Marriage licensesand birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 18-24
>> Scott Nicholas Aragon and Jennifer Galindo Salcido
>> Erica Lynn Arnold and Paul Ryan James Casken
>> Britney Ann Marie Aust and Brian Alfredo Tribolet
>> Brooklyn Rose Bang and Cole Dorman Kadrmas
>> Nicholas Makana Becker and Matthew Lacey
>> Raquel Marie Blonigan and Brandon Taylor Hixson
>> Sebastian Berend Bram Bon and Derk Corné van Voorst
>> Kaitlin Anne Coari and Harris Sadao Rabin
>> Kevin Riley Creggar and Morgan Brittany Amore
>> Michael Robert D’Herde and Tina Suzanne Nichols
>> Jessica Drube and Jerm Gerrad Wegener
>> Jeann Elaine Eis and Nakela Shay Handley
>> Nicole Kawelawahine Fernandez and Anthony Darryl Foster Jr.
>> Amy Marlene Fitzgerald and William Clark Barnes Jr.
>> Carolina Rain Hassett and Noah Caleb Johnson
>> Jeremiah Dwain Holbrook and Leah Marie Snyder
>> Shannon Baylee Hoskins and Noah Graeme Terry Binns
>> Robert-James Charles Kaipo Kauwe and Chelse Yukie Takahashi
>> Caleb Troy Larsen and Marvin Dewayne Holmes Jr.
>> Myyon SaTyra Ligon and Juan Pablo Manzo-Albores
>> Erick Lovera and Adrianna Priscilla Quintana
>> Cameron Wayne Marshall and Julia Ruth Radke
>> Erin Emi Masatsugu and William Robert Hofmann
>> Leeann Meghan McGuire and Kody Lee Kinser
>> Alyssa Kay Mergele and Jesse Clayton Davis
>> Stephen Charles Morrill and Ann Kaiue Abbott-Foerster
>> Michael Lee Morrison and Melissa Joy Wilson
>> James Colby Nichols and Mia Na’Kya Bethea
>> Alexandra Bryne Norcross and Mitchell Carl George
>> Dana Perry and Brent Nicholas G. Mukai
>> Courtney Nicole Pierce and Gage Harlan Woodburn
>> Talace Togia Pope and Cameron Milton Huish- Dodd
>> Alisa Rekhova and Matthias Ferdy Mariette Vandekerckhove
>> Dallas Taylor Kaanoi Sapla and Journey Jacqueline Hickey
>> Roos Marthe Smits and Pelle Tiemens
>> Dylan Lee Stokes and Jeannie Ann Zupancic
>> Tiana Pele‘e‘moana Suficiencia and Eric Winsor Nuhfer
>> David George Thomas and Aaron Kurtis Mackay
>> Jonathan Toader and Rosalyn Rosales Villanueva
>> Ashley Marie Vanzilen and Derek Anthony Borgersen
>> Peter Lyndon Ward and Tracey Jayne Ryan
>> Madeline Alexia Williams and Kenneth Michiteru Ukei
>> Kylah Alexis Wittreich-Roman and Jeffrey Alan Larsen
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 18-24
>> Essence-Jordyn Pomaika’i Pualani Alvarado-Meyers
>> Sierra Taline Cuningham
>> Ezme Rhine Toomoth Dela Cruz
>> Zeplin Roux Toomoth Dela Cruz
>> Onyx Shigeo Dittrick
>> Nyah-Jae Rene Mainaaupo Faraci
>> Alexander Joseph Ferro-Ip
>> Nova Ogbonna Moon Glasper
>> Aria Keiko-Malulani Henderson-Komomua
>> Phoenix Zen Russell Ishii
>> Michael Wesley Jacques
>> Lilinoe Rose Kolea Kalama
>> Meli Moana Louise Kupau
>> Ayla Etumai Ipo LaFave-Botanes
>> Wilfred Pacelle Leon Guerrero IV
>> Mikasa Leo Matsuba
>> Ryu Toshio Nagasawa
>> Ragnar Kawika Ku‘ukoala‘ikuokahokulani Patrick Owen-Watts
>> Celyne Marie Menor Ramos- Quejado
>> Leia Arryn Ku‘ualoha Sanders-Pasi
>> Jaycethan Brian Takeshi Nagamine Sarmiento
>> Emani Kainaluokalani Tawake
>> Azariah Ama Walters