UH sailing squads place second, fourth

The Hawaii women’s sailing team placed second and the coed squad finished fourth at regattas that concluded Sunday off Redwood City, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine scored 159 points over 32 races at the PCCSC Women’s Fall Championship. Stanford won with 64.

The coed team totalled 269 points over 32 races at the Top-Nine Fall Invite. Stanford won with 73 points.