Wahine test out different lineups in exhibition victory over Vulcans

Brooklyn Rewers scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the first half as the Division I University of Hawaii women’s basketball team built a huge lead and beat host Division II Hawaii Hilo 69-50 in an exhibition game Sunday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Hilo’s Kaile Cruz was game-high with 14 points.

The Rainbow Wahine held a 29-9 lead at halftime, the product of a balanced 17-0 run at the end of the second quarter, with Rewers’ four points leading six Manoa scorers.

“For sure, that’s a great thing,” Rewers said of the Wahine’s balanced scoring. “As the season gets going, it’s going to make us harder to stop.”

Rewers, UH’s starting center, played 11 minutes, making 4-of-5 shots from the floor, including one 3-point attempt, and 4-of-4 free throws. She also had four rebounds.

The Wahine run reached 19-0 on Kelsie Imai’s driving layup 32 seconds into the third quarter. It was finally halted when Caiyle Kaupu hit a jumper for Hilo, on the Vulcans’ next possession, making the score 31-11. Kaupu scored 13 for Hilo, and led the hosts with seven rebounds.

The Vulcans continued to battle in the third quarter and cut the lead to 43-32 at the end of the period.

Hilo led at the outset, 4-0, on two free throws by Cruz and Kaupu’s layup, before Rewers got Manoa on the board with her 3-pointer.

The Lady Vulcans held the lead until the 6:03 mark of the first quarter when Manoa’s Rebecca Moors hit a jumper to tie it at 5-all. Jovi Lefotu’s 3-pointer put the Wahine up 8-5 with 4:35 left in the period, and the visitors never lost the lead.

Manoa senior guard Lily Wahinekapu scored 11 points with three assists and three steals in 20 minutes. Freshman center Ritorya Tamilo also scored 11 points with seven rebounds. Imai Perez was game-high with nine rebounds.

Eleven Wahine played at least 10 minutes. That wasn’t just because it was an exhibition game, UH coach Laura Beeman said.

“Not all of (the combinations) were successful but we did get to play a lot of different lineups,” said Beeman, whose team was picked No. 1 in the Big West preseason poll. “I think we can go 13-deep every night and not look backward. It’s a great luxury to have. The energy, the competition is good.”

The teams participated in youth clinics Saturday on the Big Island, after the Manoa men held off Hilo, 64-61, on Friday.

“It was awesome to have so many little kids show up, to see players from both Hilo and Oahu,” Beeman said. “Lots of great energy.”

The Wahine play another exhibition Saturday on Maui, against Chaminade, before opening the season with a two-game road trip Nov. 7 at Portland and Nov. 9 at Portland State.

The game against Chaminade at the Kamehameha- Maui campus is the opener of a free-admission doubleheader that will be followed by the UH and Chaminade men in another exhibition.