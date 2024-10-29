Brown water advisory posted for Sunset Beach

The Hawaii Department of Health issued a brown water advisory at about 9:30 a.m. today for Sunset Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

The department advises beach users to stay out of waters when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain.

“After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels,” said DOH. “The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48 to 72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.”

Additionally, DOH advises the public to avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or ponds to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria.

“If the water is brown, turn around,” said the advisory.