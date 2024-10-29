Honolulu police K9s to receive donated protection vests

Honolulu Police K9s Hanzo and Oz will receive bullet and stab protective vests, thanks to a donation from a Massachusetts-based nonprofit, Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Both vests are expected to arrive within 10 weeks, and will be embroidered with the words: “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s.”

The Honolulu Police Department said the body armor for four-legged K9s is made in the U.S.A., custom fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

In April, an HPD K9 named Zach, a Belgian Malinois, was doing its job when it was allegedly stabbed by a Waianae man who barricaded himself at a home he was being evicted from.

Zach survived, and HPD said following the incident that he was resting and recovering at home.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. Those with expired vests are also eligible.

Since its establishmenet in 2009, Vested Interested has provided over 5,700 vests to K9s in all 50 U.S. states at a value of $6.9 million, which is made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The nonprofit accepts tax-deductible contributions of any amount. A donation of $985 sponsors one vest, which has a value of $1,800, HPD said.

To learn more, visit www.vik9s.org.