Nasdaq hits record high as Alphabet earnings beat estimates

The Nasdaq scored a record closing high and the S&P 500 rose today, while the Dow fell as investors digested a host of corporate earnings and awaited Google-parent Alphabet’s results that came after the market close.

Alphabet, one of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” megacap technology stocks, reported quarterly revenue that beat estimates.

This is the busiest week for S&P 500 earnings in the quarter, with eyes on five of the “Magnificent Seven” companies that are reporting results.

The group’s results will be crucial to determining whether Wall Street can sustain the optimism around technology and artificial intelligence that has lifted indexes to record highs this year.

“I think one of the things the market is digesting is the idea of some degree of convergence in earnings growth between the high fliers – the Magnificent Seven that are obviously very high in terms of market weighting – versus the rest of the market,” said Bill Merz, head of Capital Markets Research for U.S. Bank’s asset management group.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 145.56 points, or 0.78%, to 18,712.75, breaking the previous closing record in July.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The S&P 500 climbed 9.45 points, or 0.16%, to 5,832.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.52 points, or 0.36%, to 42,233.05.

Investors sifted through a deluge of corporate earnings. Vans parent VF Corp jumped 27% after the apparel company reported its first profit in two quarters.

D.R. Horton fell 7.2% today after the homebuilder forecast 2025 revenue below estimates. Other homebuilders lost ground, dragging the PHLX Housing index down 2.5%.

Ford slumped 8.4% a day after the automaker said it expected to hit the lower end of its annual profit forecast.

Visa and restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings after the close.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department’s JOLTS survey showed job openings were at 7.44 million in September, compared with estimates of 8 million, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

A separate report showed consumer confidence at 108.7 in October, above the estimated 99.5.

Among sectors, communication services, which includes Alphabet and Meta, was the top gainer, while utilities dropped 2.1%.

Gains were limited as the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield touched 4.3% for the first time since early July.

Investors are anticipating a volatile few weeks with more corporate earnings, Middle East tensions, and the Nov. 5 U.S. elections followed by the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.78-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 176 new highs and 75 new lows on the NYSE.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 93 new highs and 70 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.59 billion shares, compared with the 11.5 billion full-session average over the last 20 trading days.