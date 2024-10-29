Letter: Don’t believe the hype, do your own research

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I never thought I would write a letter to the editor, but when we are so obviously being lied to by our politicians, someone has to say something.

What has this country sunk to? How can ads that blatantly lie be allowed to brainwash us? Have we lost the distinction between right and wrong?

I am a Democrat but I won’t tell you which way to vote. I will say to carefully examine more than one source of information before deciding who best represents leadership best for this country (and locally). Don’t be gaslit.

Thomas Walk

Kapolei

