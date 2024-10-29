Halloween Eve flash flood at UH Manoa left ruin in its wake
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, flood damage shown from Nov. 1, 2004.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2004
U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye looks over the damage with Neal Smatresk, UH Manoa vice chancellor, and David McClain, interim UH president, in the basement of Hamilton Library. The ceilings were lined with air ducts made of clear plastic.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wednesday marks the 20th anniversary of a flash flood of mud and water that tore across UH and damaged 30 buildings, most notably Hamilton Library’s basement and first floor. The entrance to Hamilton Library shown Monday, top.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM.
Gwen Sinclair, department chair and librarian for government documents and maps at Hamilton Library, pointed out Monday how high floodwaters rose in the government documents collection area during the 2004 flood. Tons of documents, maps and irreplaceable documents were lost.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2004
A student at UH Manoa wades through the muck to get a better look at the destroyed lower level of Hamilton Library on the campus. Students attending a night class in the room broke through windows in order to escape the rushing water.